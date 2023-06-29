Last day of the Copa Libertadores group stage: in group C Verdão challenge the Bolivian team for the top spot

Palmeiras-Bolivar, whoever wins takes the lead of the group. The first phase of the Copa Libertadores reaches its conclusion: in group C, a direct clash between the two teams already certain of the passage of the round. In fact, both have won 12 points, but the Bolivians are ahead both in goal difference and in direct matches. The other two formations that complete the group are too far apart: Barcellona SC and Cerro Porteno have obtained just one victory each, otherwise only defeats. Appointment at the Allianz Parque in San Paolo, with the kick-off scheduled for 02.00 on Friday.

THE PREDICTION OF PALMEIRAS-BOLIVAR — In the last three matches played in the group, both the Brazilians and the Bolivians achieved victory. However, Palmeiras’ defense has shown a greater fragility than that of their opponents, who have conceded only three goals in five games. However, Abel Ferreira’s boys play an offensive, spectacular game without too many tactics. And even the bookies give Verdão as a big favorite for the match. Among the most interesting odds is 1 + Goal, which Snai pays 2.90 per bet, while on Betway it’s at 2.87 and on Planetwin365 even at 3.09. See also Tour 2023: Ciccone and Lidl-Trek ready to debut with the new jersey

ADVANTAGE AT THE INTERVAL — The bookies give Palmeiras super favourite, even if at the moment Bolivar, by virtue of direct matches and goal difference, have collected a small advantage over their opponents. That said, the difference between the formations remains important. And for this we imagine that at Allianz Parque it is the home team that has the upper hand. Not only that: the possibility that the advantage arrives already in the first half cannot be ruled out: the 1st half has odds of 1.40 on Betfair, 1.48 on Sisal, 1.49 on Novibet.

PALMEIRAS-BOLIVAR: THE ODDS — As confirmed by the main betting sites, Palmeiras are super-favorites for the final victory. The sign 1, in fact, oscillates between 1.10 of Betfair and 1.15 of Snai and Vincitu. In contrast, the successful Bolivar is able to pay up to 21 times the stake by opting for bet365 (the odds are smaller on Sportbet and Novibet, 15.95 and 16.50 respectively). Finally, a draw is worth 8.00 on Betfair, 7.75 on Novibet, 7.50 on bet365. As for the number of goals, the Over is absolutely ahead of the Under. The first scenario is listed at 1.40 on Snai, reaching a maximum of 1.44 on Planetwin365, while the possibility of remaining under three goals is 2.70 on Betfair, 2.75 on Snai, 2.80 on Sisal. Finally, bettors do not exclude that one of the two teams – probably Bolivar – could run out of goals: the No Goal is listed at 1.60 on Snai, 1.62 on Sisal. See also Milan, Leao is back from 1 '. Saelemaekers and Messias are playing for their place

THE MARKERS — Despite his far from obvious use from the first minute, the bookies are ready to bet on a great performance by Endrick. According to PokerStars Sport, the Brazilian talent’s goal in 90 minutes is given at 1.44, while for Snai the odds rise to 2.00. According to Sisal, however, he could be the first scorer of the match: in this case it reaches 4.80. As for Bolivar, Ronnie Fernandez’s goal is worth 5.00 on Sportbet, 5.75 on Snai. Poveda and Alganaraz, on the other hand, are both listed at 6.50 on Novibet.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — It is not the first time that Palmeiras and Bolivar have crossed paths in the Copa Libertadores. Going back to 2020, also in that case both teams were placed in the same group. In that case the Brazilians triumphed both in the first leg (1-2) and in the second leg (5-0). In this edition, however, Bolivar allowed themselves a mini-rematch, beating Palmeiras 3-1 in La Paz. A match that also ended with one expulsion on each side. See also F1, Gp Baku: Verstappen wins ahead of Perez. Third Russell. Ferrari disaster

