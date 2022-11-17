This is how the UN humanitarian aid agencies described the situation in the country. The outbreak came as Haiti was about to be declared cholera-free but now there are almost 9,000 probable cases and nearly 8,000 people hospitalized. Doctors in the country denounce that they do not have enough resources even to provide intravenous therapies to patients.
#Health #Haiti #registers #surprisingly #rapid #increase #cholera #cases
What are the main measures of the new UK tax plan?
British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced a strict new tax plan on November 17. The changes include tax increases for...
Leave a Reply