Today, Thursday, the Cabinet approved the Martyr’s Day holiday and the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates for the year 2022.
The Council decided that the holiday would begin on Thursday, corresponding to the first of December, and that official working hours would resume on Monday, corresponding to December 5
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Council #Ministers #approves #Martyrs #Day #holiday #51st #National #Day
Leave a Reply