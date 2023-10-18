





07:46 Aerial image of al-Ahli hospital on October 18, 2023, after a bombing destroyed part of its facilities in Gaza City. © Shadi al-Tabatibi / AFP

After six months of conflict in Sudan, the country is experiencing outbreaks of malaria, cholera and measles. They are the consequences of the lack of health care, clean water and medical supplies that come with war. Now, with a new escalation of violence in the Palestinian territories and Israel, the World Health Organization warns of the problems that come hand in hand with the displacement of the population, without access to food and water, in the short and medium term.