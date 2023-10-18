DThe journalist Richard David Precht apologized on Wednesday for a false statement about ultra-Orthodox Jews in the podcast “Lanz und Precht”. Precht had claimed there that they were forbidden to work for religious reasons – “except for a few things like diamond trading and financial transactions.”

In the current episode of the podcast, he and ZDF presenter Markus Lanz make it clear that this does not correspond to the facts. “To all the people whose religious feelings I hurt with this, or who saw themselves portrayed in a distorted way, or who were reminded of anti-Semitic clichés, I apologize completely,” said Precht. Anti-Semitism is as far away from him as “hardly anything else.” It is clear to him that in the Middle Ages Jews were excluded from guilds and guilds and were forced out of skilled trades or were not even allowed to do so.

ZDF only regrets that there is criticism

ZDF did not apologize for the incorrect statements, but only regretted that there was criticism and removed the affected passage from the podcast. The updated description of the episode now states that “complex connections were presented in an abbreviated manner”, which could be “misinterpreted”.

This comment from the broadcaster does not represent a remedy, but rather a “distortion of the facts,” said Volker Beck, managing director of the Tikvah Institute. “Complex connections were not presented in an abbreviated manner.” Anti-Semitic rumors and misinformation were passed on,” said Beck. The institute filed a program complaint.







As ZDF announced, program complaints about the podcast episode by Precht and Lanz have so far been received “in the single-digit range”.

Lanz admitted in new episodes of the podcast that some sentences from last Friday’s episode were “at least misleading.” At the same time, he was very surprised by the severity of the accusations. He was struck by the fact that he and Precht were “relabeled” as anti-Semites. But in “times like these” there can be no ambiguity, said Lanz self-critically.