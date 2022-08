The leader of the research published by the scientific journal ‘Nature’ explained that this fact causes pathogens to be in greater contact with humans. According to the study by the team of Colombian researcher and professor Camilo Mora, 58% of known diseases could be aggravated by the effects of the climate crisis. “Even rich countries are prone to these diseases,” he notes.

#Health #Camilo #Mora #vectors #natural #habitat #altered #climate #change