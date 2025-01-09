Health alert due to the presence of wheat in several batches of gluten-free buckwheat

This Thursday, the health authorities of the Valencian Community detected the presence of wheat grains in a batch of gluten-free buckwheat marketed by the Bio Cesta brand. The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has been alerted through the corresponding channel for these cases, the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI).

The affected batch corresponds to a buckwheat grain product marketed by Bio Cesta in bags of 500 grams or 2 kilograms. The affected lots carry numbers 44512, 44513, 44831, 44822, 45021 and 45131, and have the following best before dates: 11/01/2025, 11/27/2025, 12/10/2025, 12/18/2025 .

AESAN has reported This Thursday that the product had initially been distributed in the Autonomous Communities of the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Comunitat Valenciana, La Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country. It is not ruled out, however, that it has been redistributed from one of them to other communities.





The SCIRI is the system now in charge of verifying that all affected lots have been removed from any distribution channel to prevent their arrival to the final consumer.

Health authorities recommend that people with problems derived from gluten ingestion, and who may have this product in their homes, “refrain from consuming it.” In the case of the rest of the population, they affirm that the consumption of this product does not pose any risk.