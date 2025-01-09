The fires in Los Angeles that broke out this Tuesday have forced Ben Affleck to be evacuated from his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and he has had to take refuge in the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The devastating catastrophe has already claimed the lives of five people and more than 100,000 people are affected, including many well-known faces who reside in luxurious neighborhoods of the Californian city.

Pacific Palisades is one of the most affected areas, and there the 52-year-old actor He bought a house in July 2024 for $20.5 million after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. But this Tuesday he had to leave there, completely devastated, after being evacuated due to the fires.

As international media showed, the interpreter was photographed leaving his mansion riding his black truck and, according to close sources, He went to the house of his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.with whom he has three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12.

After finding himself safe with his ex, with whom he has a good relationship, and his children – although it is unknown if the oldest is with them, since in September she began her university studies at Yale (Connecticut) -, Ben Affleck spotted approaching Brentwood againneighboring neighborhood, and hugging one of his acquaintances.

Meanwhile, his ex Jennifer Lopez saw how the premiere of her new movie was cancelled, Unstoppableas well as other film events, filming and even Oscar nominations.

Ben Affleck is one of the many celebrities whose homes in Pacific Palisades have been affected by the fires, since faces such as Tom Hanks, Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Kamala Harris, James Woods and Paris Hilton live there, who at that time was not there and has shown her horror on social media. seeing the catastrophe through the news.

At least six fires raged this Wednesday night in Los Angeles County, which registered its last fire outbreak in the Hollywood Mountains, forcing new evacuation orders to be issued due to the incidents that left at least five dead, dozens injured and more than 1,000 structures consumed by flames.

Four of the fires are out of control and two of them, Palisades and Eaton, total nearly 11,000 hectares burned, according to the California Department of Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.