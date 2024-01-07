Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of January 7, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 7 January 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 7 January 2024, many guests in Silvia Toffanin's studio. While waiting for the release of her latest film “It seems like a lot of Paris” in cinemas, Silvia Toffanin welcomes Leonardo Pieraccioni to the studio for an interview with a portrait of her. At Verissimo ample space for the great success of “Io Canto Generation”, with Marta Viola, the winner of the musical talent and two of the finalists: Andrea Carpinteri and Daniele Mattia Inzucchi. With them the team leaders who followed the journey: Benedetta Caretta, Anna Tatangelo and Mietta. Furthermore, the story of two cousins ​​united by a strong friendship: Alessandra and Rosita Celentano and the journey, between lights and shadows, of a charismatic actress who turned her life into a film: Vera Gemma. Finally, directly from “Men and Women”, Alessandro Vicinanza, after the intense love story with Ida Platano, tells his story of new emotions and fragility.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 7 January 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.