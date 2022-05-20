On paper, migrants should have access to health. However, the reality is very different: there are many countries that fail to comply with this maxim, including Spain. Doctors of the World denounces that the European country “suspends” health care for migrants, who are “separated” from the health system. In the American continent, there are similar situations, for example in the United States or Colombia.
