Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, accepted the condolences of a number of Their Highnesses, leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and their representatives on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

Condolences were offered to His Highness at Al Mushrif Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, by Muhammad Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Joao Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, Dr. Muhammadu Baumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Muhammad Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of the Republic of Somalia, and His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abd Dear Al Saud.

Their Highnesses and leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and the honorable family of the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the Emirates for the deceased nation, recalling his good deeds and wise leadership of the UAE, which was manifested in its development renaissance and its constructive relations with the countries of the world based on Cooperation, trust and mutual respect.

Condolences were accepted alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The Cabinet and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Board Executive Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highnesses and leaders also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his assumption of the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success in leading the country towards a new stage during which it would magnify its prosperity, gains and qualitative achievements for the good of the UAE and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked their Highnesses and leaders, expressing his deep appreciation for the feelings of solidarity they showed towards the UAE and its people in their affliction. His Highness also extended his thanks and appreciation for the wishes and congratulations they expressed on his election as President of the State, wishing their peoples and brotherly and friendly countries. More progress, prosperity and lasting security and stability.



