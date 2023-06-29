With the disappearance of little Kata, the turning point could be close: suspicions are focusing on a man

The turning point could come on the case of the disappearance of the little girl kata. After taking all the genetic samples of the occupants of the former Astor hotel, it is also closing in on a man, who also turns out to be one of the hotel occupants.

Are approximately 132 the people from whom the agents took the DNA and there are about 42 children who lived in it abandoned and illegally occupied structure.

From what the newspaper reports The nationlaw enforcement agencies currently have gods suspects against a man, also a former occupant of that hotel. Obviously, for this there is the utmost confidentiality.

The investigators also to prevent that person understand and also because it is suspected that he is still in Florence. So for now this is just one hypothesisbut only the tests on genetic profiles will give answers.

The police took the DNA of the mother, father and also of the child through his own toothbrush. Furthermore, they have also taken it from all the occupants of that structure, for now none of them have rejected.

The probable twist on Kata’s case

Agents want to make gods reliefs with objects they found in the facility during the various searches they made. They want to understand precisely if they can be close to the turning point.

However, a new piece of news has emerged in these hours. Ever since Kata disappeared into thin air on the afternoon of Saturday June 10, it has come out that her mother had entrusted her to the Unclewhile she was at work.

But in the last few hours it has emerged that in reality there were also other relatives who could have looked after her. In that hotel also lived the maternal grandfather, aunt and paternal uncle.

Now only further investigations will shed light on this heartbreaking story. Prosecutors are still doing all the checks on video surveillance footage from all over the city. They want to find gods important details for this mysterious disappearance.