The last heartbreaking farewell to Valentina De Luca, the 28-year-old mother who died in a serious car accident on her way home

On the afternoon of Tuesday 27 June the funeral of Valentina DeLuca, the young mother of just 28, who died following an accident. Unfortunately, her husband’s colleagues intervened to free her from the vehicle’s sheet metal and discovered that there was nothing more they could do for her.

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in the church, for a last farewell to the woman, who in that same place a few months ago had baptized his little girl.

Valentina was 28 years old and on the morning of Sunday 25th June he lost his life. He was in the countryside Budrio, in the province of Bologna. Around 12 noon, she was walking home to her husband and two children.

When suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it ended in drainage channel which runs along the roadway. The car has become a pile of metal sheets and in fact the local firefighters soon intervened to help.

As soon as they saw her and understood who she was, her husband’s colleagues, also a volunteer in that detachment, did their utmost to try to save her. However, doctors had no choice but to find her heartbreaking death.

The last farewell to Valentina De Luca

Are approximately 300 the people who have chosen to be present in the small church of Molinella for a last farewell to this young mother. She left her husband and i 4 and 2 year old children. The parish priest himself said in his homily:

Valentina has left many signs of having passed here and therefore many gifts. The children she left us and the love she gave to all of us. How not to review now the beautiful moments lived together.

I still remember her son’s baptism in this church just a short time ago. How can we forget Valentina’s taste for dance, singing, style, but above all for her life.

Family members also, like phrase for the keepsake for those present, they chose to write a sentence of Jean Baptiste Lacordairethat says: “Don’t cry. She will love you beyond life, love is the soul and the soul does not die!”