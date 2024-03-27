Abdullah Abu Deif (Abu Dhabi, Cairo)

Ambassador Majed Abdel Fattah, head of the Arab League delegation to the United Nations, considered that the adoption by the UN Security Council of a draft resolution stipulating a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip represents an important progress and allows pressure to negotiate a permanent ceasefire.

The head of the Arab Group at the United Nations said in special statements to Al-Ittihad that the Security Council resolution focuses on the importance of negotiations and their role in reaching a ceasefire in the near future, as the draft mainly talks about the importance of completing prisoner and hostage exchange deals without any preconditions, which are One of the important points within the project that was passed by the UN Security Council.

On Monday, the UN Security Council called for an immediate ceasefire between the Palestinians and Israel and the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners and hostages.

According to Ambassador Majed Abdel Fattah, the resolution includes a ceasefire until the end of the month of Ramadan and work to reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, praising the unity of the Arab position within the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, where all steps were coordinated among the Arab group to work on the success of the situation in the Gaza Strip. Voting took place in the end.

In a related context, Dr. Haitham Abu Saeed, head of the International Human Rights Council’s delegation to the United Nations in Geneva, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Arab group’s move in the Security Council was remarkable and cannot be overlooked.

Ismat Mansour, a Palestinian political analyst, also said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there is an urgent need for solidarity to implement international legitimacy resolutions, warning of the consequences of not implementing these resolutions.

Mansour pointed out that “the decision is clear in allowing the exchange of prisoners, the negotiation of a permanent ceasefire, and the immediate cessation of military escalation for the remainder of the holy month of Ramadan. It is unreasonable for Israel not to agree with these terms, which will expose it to the largest wave of international criticism, especially since the decision was passed.” “With complete unanimity and no American opposition for the first time in the UN Security Council.”

Professor of Political Science at Al-Quds University, Dr. Jihad Al-Harazin, attributes the UN Security Council resolution as an extension of a group of different resolutions that were presented to stop the unprecedented military escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, which completely undermines the region militarily, threatening international peace and security.

Al-Harazin added to Al-Ittihad that “the decision is considered a step in the right direction to try to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, but there are some reservations,” noting that Israel had not previously adhered to Security Council resolutions.