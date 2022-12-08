Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the permanent delegates and deputy delegates of a number of member states to the United Nations.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed the guests, stressing the UAE’s keenness to create sustainable partnerships with the countries of the world, based on trust, mutual respect and common interests.

His Highness referred to the state’s interest in finding new opportunities for cooperation and multilateral work, and investing in relations to open broader horizons for achieving sustainable development and growth for our people and the peoples of the whole world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s firm approach to work to support peace and stability in the region and the world, to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, to address global challenges represented by climate change and humanitarian crises, and to combat extremism and terrorism. The meeting dealt with the UAE’s ambitious and successful development experience, its components and objectives, in addition to the country’s continuous efforts to empower women and youth, openness to cultures and peoples, and building a strong, diversified and sustainable economy that contributes to ensuring a better future for generations.

The delegates of the member states of the United Nations expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his directions in support of peace, tolerance and coexistence regionally and internationally, and his humanitarian initiatives on the international arena.

It is noteworthy that the delegation will meet a number of Emirati officials, and will also visit a group of cultural and political institutions, as well as civil society institutions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to visiting the most important landmarks of the country. Including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Youssef Manea Al Otaiba, Ambassador The State to the United States of America, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.

The UN delegation included Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the UAE, Ambassador Carlos Cecil Fuller, Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, and Ambassador David Bakradze, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Georgia to the United Nations. Ambassador Antonio Rodrigo, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Haiti to the United Nations, Ambassador Cornel Ferruta, Permanent Representative of the Romanian Republic to the United Nations, Ambassador Nemanja Stefanovic, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Serbia to the United Nations, Ambassador Alhaji Vanday Turay, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, and Ambassador Bostjan Molovec, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Slovenia to the United Nations, Ambassador Suri Chindowns, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Thailand to the United Nations, Ambassador Robert Wood, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, and Eric Goldstein, CEO of the United Jewish Appeal in New York.