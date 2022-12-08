Checo Pérez, is one of the best-known Mexican motorsport drivers for being part of Red Bull in Formula 1, but if many thought that by being on the podium 14 times he was one of the best drivers, Santa Claus impressed social networks when he was caught with reindeer going at full speed.

December has arrived, so all the little ones at home are waiting for Christmas for Santa Claus to come from the North Pole to leave gifts for children all over the world, what nobody imagined is that Saint Nicholas would be seen on public roads in the United Kingdom.

It is not a commercial for companies to take advantage of the dates, nor an upcoming movie, but a viral video shared by a Twitter user.

If you were wondering how the old man Pascuero did, to travel at all speed and maneuver perfectly to enter through the chimney and achieve to deliver all the gifts on timea netizen shared the mystery.

The unknown was resolved thanks to the fact that the account (@solocuriosos1) showed the clip on a website of the exact moment in which Santa Claus circulated through the streets of the United Kingdom.

During the audiovisual material it was possible to see a person wearing the characteristic red suit of Santa Claus, along with the beard and white hair, while he was in the vehicle at full speed.

The fact impressed Internet users, since it was possible to see the protagonist who brightened the childhood of many people, for which he became a rage on the Internet.