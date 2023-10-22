Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, who is on an official visit to the country.

An official reception ceremony was held for the country’s guest upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Prime Minister of Singapore, was escorted to the podium of honor and the national anthem was played for both the UAE and Singapore, while artillery fired 21 rounds and a group of honor guards lined up. Greetings and welcome to visit him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, via the “X” platform: “Today (yesterday) in Abu Dhabi, I met with His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, and we held fruitful discussions regarding strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.. Singapore is a distinguished model in Development and progress, and the UAE is keen to strengthen bridges of cooperation with it and invest in all available opportunities, in a way that serves the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and deepens the positive interaction between them to achieve sustainability goals.”

He was received by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in The Presidential Office, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and a number of senior state officials.

The Singaporean Prime Minister arrived in the country earlier on an official visit that will last several days, during which he is accompanied by a delegation that includes a number of ministers and senior officials in Singapore.