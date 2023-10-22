After the 20 trucks on Saturday, humanitarian aid entered Gaza again this Sunday from Egypt through the Rafah crossing. If the first convoy was already small, the second was even smaller: only 17 vehicles and with no certainty at the end of the night that they would have been able to reach their destinations and distribute the aid they were transporting. In any case, they are nothing more than drops in the desert because the two million people who live in Gaza, closed by Israel since the bloody attack by Hamas two weeks ago, urgently need the arrival of at least one hundred trucks a day.

In the afternoon, six tankers began to enter the Rafah crossing, the first to transport fuel since the outbreak of the war on October 7. Their destination was two hospitals in Gaza to power their electrical generators, according to the France Presse news agency. Shortly after, another 11 trucks with medicines, health supplies and food passed by, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent.

But Dubai’s Al Arabiya television reported that an explosion, followed by ambulance sirens, had been heard near Rafah after the convoy entered. Although it is not known if it is related to this incident, the Israeli Army apologized shortly after because one of its tanks had “accidentally” fired at an Egyptian position near another border crossing, Kherem Shalom, wounding two Egyptian soldiers.

Whether due to Israel’s bombs or the risk of theft by Hamas, the arrival of humanitarian aid to Gaza is being very slow and complex. Added to these dangers are the damage to the access roads to the Rafah crossing, the disorganization that reigns in these parts and the security checks so that the convoys reach those who really need them and do not end up in the hands of Islamist groups.

Faster inspections



Although this is the only Gaza border not controlled by Israel, it requires the UN to have a verification and tracking system for the aid distributed. “What we need is to create a lighter, more efficient and preferably random inspection system that does not delay things so much,” UN humanitarian aid chief Martin Griffiths explained at the Cairo peace conference on Saturday, according to reported the Reuters agency. As an example, he gave the mechanism that was used during the earthquake in Turkey last February to send humanitarian aid to Syria without it being lost along the way. Given the pressure exerted by all the countries participating in Saturday’s conference, Griffiths hoped that “by the middle of the week there will be an aid operation that the people of Gaza can depend on.”

Without fuel, the desalination plants and their pumps cannot function either, so Gazans also run the risk of being left without water. But the most pressing needs are in hospitals, as the International Committee of the Red Cross has warned that they may become morgues without electricity if shortages persist. Trying to get oil from under the stones, that is, gasoline from the rubble and cars gutted by shells, an appeal is circulating in Gaza to donate all the fuel found to medical centers.

Although Israel had promised not to restore electricity until the release of the more than 200 hostages that Hamas is holding, the pressure from the Cairo peace summit is achieving these small, still minimal, advances.

No shrouds for the dead



Paving the way for its announced land invasion, the Israeli Army continued the bombing of Gaza this Sunday and the same images of destroyed buildings, rushing ambulances and dead people, many dead, were repeated. Among them, several children and babies at the doors of a hospital.

As reported on the spot by one of the BBC’s local reporters in Arabic, the Al Aqsa Mosque Martyrs’ Hospital has run out of shrouds to wrap the bodies in the Muslim way, many of which arrive completely torn to pieces. and impossible to identify.

While bodies are piling up in Gaza, on the other side of the Rafah crossing, 200 trucks with 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid are waiting to enter in Egypt.