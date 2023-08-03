His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, received the letter of invitation addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, from His Excellency Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to visit Iran.

This came during His Excellency’s reception today, Wednesday, to Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE, at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.