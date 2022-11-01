Mexico City.- Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, endorsed his confidence in the undersecretary of the Interior, Alexander Encinasaround the investigations of the case of the 43 disappeared students from Ayotzinapa.

AMLO indicated in his morning conference that Alejandro Encinas would be unable to hide information due to the advances in the investigations, assuring that there is sufficient evidence for the investigation to continue its course.

“I would be incapable of falsifying information. They have all the elements to support the investigation of the Ayotzinapa case, justice is going to be done because they thought we were not going to act,” declared the federal president.

Also, the President Andres Manuel He said that within the Attorney General’s Office there were discrepancies because it was believed that they would not advance in the investigations in the case, once again dismissing the so-called “Historic Truth.”

“There was a kind of rebellion within the Prosecutor’s Office because they did not expect it to act as it did in the Ayotzinapa Case,” he mentioned.

GIEI intervenes

And it is that the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) assured that, according to a forensic report, the authenticity of the WhatsApp messages contained in the report released by the Commission for Truth and Access to Information cannot be determined. Justice of the Ayotzinapa case.

At a press conference, the GIEI indicated that, of 467 screenshots contained in the report, in 181 images it was determined that there are inconsistencies and inconsistencies between the metadata and the captured images.

“It can be seen that some messages were issued on January 8, 2015 and the metadata shows the date of creation on October 1, 2014, therefore, there is no reliability in the metadata, since it is not possible to obtain a screenshot of a message that has not yet been generated and sent. In total, 181 images were determined, screenshot type that present this type of situation.

“As a conclusion of this forensic report, it is established that the analyzed messages cannot be considered as digital evidence, taking into account that they were not extracted directly from the devices that were supposedly used to use the WhatsApp application,” said Francisco Cox.

The GIEI indicated that they decided to submit the messages to an expert opinion after they were released on August 18 without the members of the Group previously knowing of their existence and due to the doubts they generated among the parents of the 43 young people who disappeared on September 26 from 2014.