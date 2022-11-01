Today, data related to the recent quarter of Sony’s current fiscal year has been shared. As you surely remember, it was in this period, between July and September, that the new playstation plus came to market. Although many believed that this would mean an increase in users, we actually saw a decrease of two million players.

In total, there is talk of 45.4 million subscribers for the three months ending September 30, 2022. This is a decrease of 1.9 million compared to the 47.3 million recorded last quarter.. Alongside this, PlayStation Network Monthly Active Users (MAUs) also dropped to 102 million, down from 104 million a year ago and 103 million last quarter. This appears to be Sony’s lowest MAU figure since it began reporting this data in early 2020.

It’s not all bad news, however, as Sony’s network services revenue, which includes PS Plus and advertising but not game purchases or add-on content, increased 10% from ¥106 billion yen to ¥116 billion yen, which represents its best performance to date for a quarter. That means Sony’s gaming division is making more money per subscriber than before, which is a reflection of new subscription levels and prices.

Regarding this, Hiroki Totoki, CFO of Sony, mentioned that the decrease in users is due to the lack of third party games in the last quarter, as well as the fact that people don’t spend as much time at home anymore. This is what he mentioned:

“There has been a decrease in the number of PlayStation Plus members. However, in the second quarter we renewed our services and there has not been a great momentum as a whole. Also, we didn’t do aggressive promotions during the second quarter. Therefore, in the future we are going to have more penetration on PS5 and we are going to have very good titles. In addition, we can do better promotions and we believe that we can recover. Now more people are going outdoors and we still have to get out of the negative cycles. Sales of PS4 and third-party software have also been quite slow, and sales of catalog titles have been down as well. Against that, PS5 engagement is quite high, so in Q3 we expect some recovery. We have strong first-party titles and we have some seasonal effects. So in the third quarter we may see some recovery from the downward trend – that is our expectation.”

However, with the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIwhich had a huge release on PlayStation consoles, and god of war ragnarok in a couple of days, the number of PS Plus users is expected to increase during the current quarter.

Compared to Xbox Game Pass, when the new PS Plus hit the market, there was no big fuss. Although the PlayStation platform already has more content today, there are still many who do not see this service as a complete necessity.

Via: VGC