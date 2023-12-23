Have luck once in a lottery game It is an event that a few enjoy. But having such fortune twice is already an anomaly. That was the case of Paul Marshall, a man from Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, who won thousands of dollars after playing the Powerball lotteryand although he almost lost everything, the universe was on his side.

It was in November that Marshall returned to the store where he had bought the Powerball ticket for which you would receive US$50,000. At the premises, when they confirmed that the numbers were the winners, the employee tore the ticketsomething he already did automatically because he was used to it.

When the Indianapolis resident received the instructions and went to the collections office to claim the dollar amount, everything fell apart. There they told him that He needed the Powerball ticket to get the US$50,000. The paper no longer existed.

How the Powerball lottery case was resolved

Luck had already been with him once. He didn't know if he would do it twice. Marshall's fate was in the hands of the Hoosier Lottery Commission, which with a board of five members they would analyze the case.

On November 28, the authorities They checked the store's cameras, where they saw that the employee had indeed torn the ticket and they overheard a conversation about the incident. This is what saved this lucky man's luck: The commission decided to approve the payment.

In that sense, the director of Legal Affairs and Compliance of the local Lottery, Chuck Taylor, stated: “This was a lucky event. in which we were able to reconstruct what happened.”