After the tense situation in the city of Al-Hasahisa, located between Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira State, and the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday morning, Ahmed Sharif’s family left the city with hundreds of other families, but without a specific destination, as those fleeing the fighting lack a compass to determine their destination in light of the decline of the map of safe areas due to… The war expanded rapidly in most regions of the country, especially the vast central regions.

#Exodus #east…thousands #Sudanese #face #unknown