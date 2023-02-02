The first words of Yana Malayko’s father after the discovery of the body: he wanted to thank and ask for justice for his daughter

For the family of Yana Malayko these are days of great agony and sadness. Unfortunately, the search for him which lasted 11 days, ended in the worst way, with the discovery of his body closed in a black bag, on some brambles, under a pile of wood.

The father Oleksandr Malayko he never gave up hope of finding his daughter alive, even though he knew it was almost impossible. Now that they’ve found the body, she said:

He will pay the highest price. I want to thank all those who have given me a hand, I have faith in Italian justice. My deceased daughter and I ask only for justice.

In the meantime, the ex-boyfriend is in the Mantua district house, but since his arrest he has always made use of the option not to answer.

The officers managed to arrest him the next day, while he was still at home of the sister, where the crime was committed. In that same house they found some traces of blood, that should really belong to the girl.

The crime of Yana Malayko

The facts are consumed in the night between 18 and 19 January. Yana had gone out to dinner with her new boyfriend Andrej, but her ex Dumitru Stratan wrote to her all evening messages. She convinced her to go to him with the excuse that the dog they had taken in together was sick.

In fact, from the video surveillance images of the building, we see her walking around there at one o’clock at night. Subsequently a few hours later, the man of Moldavian origins is seen go out with a black bag.

Dumitru Stratanin the end, goes to the countryside of Castiglione delle Stiviere and it is right here that occult the body. In those minutes, he also gets bogged down with his Mercedes.

For this he is forced to ask for help from a farmer local. Only the following day does he manage to recover the car, but a few hours later he comes arrested in that same apartment where he allegedly committed the crime.