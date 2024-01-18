Geraldine Fernández, the Colombian illustrator who has given so much to talk about for her supposed participation in the film The boy and the heron, He accepted this Thursday that everything was false. “There was never any participation in the illustration and design of the film,” he stated in a statement dated Wednesday, January 17, and released this Thursday by journalist Vanessa de La Torre, just before interviewing Fernández on Caracol Radio. In the talk, which the illustrator attended accompanied by her lawyer, Fernández asked for forgiveness, but also downplayed the seriousness of his lie: “He who is free from sin should cast the first stone,” he said on air. .

Fernández maintained the lie that he had collaborated on the film for several months, initially with a low profile. But after the film won best animated film at the Golden Globes, her story caught the attention of the press, and she gave interviews and talks. She even claimed that she had done all the illustrations for the first 15 minutes of the film, which corresponded to 25,000 frames. That led to thousands of comments and questions about the veracity on social networks and then in the media this week.

Initially he stated that he had participated, but that due to emotion he had exaggerated that contribution. He told this to several media outlets, including EL PAÍS. “It is not real that she made the 25,000 frames alone. She went as a team. She made 200″, she explained this Wednesday by phone. She argued that she had never sought attention, and claimed that she had a document from Studio Ghibli, the famous production company that made the film, certifying her work. It was another lie.

This Thursday he accepted that he had invented everything. “Today, after exhaustive reflection, advice and accompaniment, I draw strength within myself to address you and say that the truth must come to light, that everyone deserves to know it, it liberates and edifies us regardless of the consequences,” he says. in the statement. In the interview she made it clearer. “I never participated in the film.”

In the microphones she stated that she felt “repentant.” “I apologize, a thousand apologies for everything that happened, from now on I will work hard so that my professional talent as a designer precedes me, I think that is the formula to follow, far from controversies, with loyalty, simplicity, humility, kindness and love for my profession.”

However, their lawyer Melina Escorcia revealed that they are studying legally attacking the companies that, according to her, have taken advantage of the situation to seek profit. “We are analyzing the possibility of initiating legal action against companies that have used my image,” Fernández said. When asked by De La Torre about which companies she was referring to, the lawyer said some in the gastronomic sector, without giving more details.

