YouTube blocked the channel of Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov “Besogon TV”

YouTube video hosting blocked the channel of Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov “Besogon TV”. The Lenta.ru journalist was convinced of this.

When you try to open a page, a message appears on the screen that it is no longer available. More than one and a half million people were subscribed to Mikhalkov’s channel.

Earlier, in his author’s program on the Besogon TV YouTube channel, Nikita Mikhalkov demanded that the Yeltsin Center be recognized as a foreign agent. He compared the activities of this institution with the work of the editor-in-chief of the liquidated radio station “Echo of Moscow” Alexei Venediktov, who was also previously included in the register of foreign agents.

In October, the YouTube video hosting service deleted the channel of US journalist Jackson Hinkle, who had repeatedly supported Russia. Hinkle commented on current political events on his blog.