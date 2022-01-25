The story of the little dog Stanley, betrayed by the people he loved and left on the street with his fur tangled: the rescue

Stanley is the little dog protagonist of today’s story. He was abandoned on the street by his family, his fur shaggy and dirty and hungry.

For five long days, remained in the exact point of abandonment, frightened and plotting, waiting for those same people who had betrayed him and whom he loved so much, to come back to take him. Unfortunately it never happened.

After reporting by passers-by, the volunteers of the association Sidewalk Specials they stepped in to help him. They took him off the street and took him to theirs refuge. Once they reached the structure, they took care of refreshing him, freeing him from that hair that had now become his prison and having him visited by a veterinarian.

Under that shaggy fur, covered with ticks, there were scars and wounds, a sign of past mistreatment. He also had broken teeth and the vet believes they are the result of trying to eat the stones for being too hungry.

Today however, Stanley is a dog completely different. Both aesthetically and internally. He is clean, his fur is no longer tangled and his strength is back. Every day he can count on one hot meal and a dose of loving cuddles!

Volunteers are working with him daily to help him regain the trust in humans and I’m already on the right track. Before long, they will also take care of finding his for him home forever.

These kids, who struggle every day to save the lives of animals, should be praised all over the world. Instead of abandoning a dog on the street, endangering his life, it would be enough to call the volunteers and get help to give him a better life.

Imagine if no one had noticed Stanley on the street. What would happen next? Would be dead run over, since he was not used to life as a stray. Or he would be died of hunger or from the cold. No to abandonment!