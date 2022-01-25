Every sunrise is different, don’t complain about what happened yesterday, the sun, the moon and the stars have to shine better this day.

Last week Luis Fernando Aguiar Santana passed away, a kind, cheerful, simple and very familiar man, he worked as Secretary of State Public Security, was director of the Culiacán prison and advisor to Governor Jesús Aguilar Padilla among other things.

We shared many moments together, he was passionate about the music of yesteryear, the one whose lyrics carry a message of love and heartbreak, the one that invites you to cultivate friendship and respect others, the one that talks about beautiful things.

We had a mutual friend in the El Castillo fishing camp: Juan Manuel López, el Chulias, also now deceased, who we played jokes on constantly, he was part of life, he loved the hesitation.

At that time Aguiar Santana served as Secretary of Public Security, and for several months we stopped seeing each other, he was immersed in his work, but one winter morning, the writer of this received a call from Luis Fernando.

It was to find out how we were and incidentally he asked us about Chulias, and it occurred to us to tell him that he had just died and that they were keeping vigil at El Castillo, but it was a joke, just a joke.

In a few hours, envoys arrived at Chulias’s house with two flower crowns from Luis Fernando, the wife of the false deceased received them, with such disbelief and surprise that instead of asking what it was about, she grabbed a broom and beating the innocent messengers who didn’t even know where to start… What a hard blow!