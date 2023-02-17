Saturday, February 18, 2023
He was left in an induced coma after drinking 20 liters of water in one day

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in World
0
He was left in an induced coma after drinking 20 liters of water in one day


This is a Chilean man, who had to be treated for intoxication.

In recent days, the case of a man in Chile who ended up in a coma after get intoxicated by drinking too much water, about 20 liters in a single day. We tell you the story.

The Chilean Francis Lamatta He was diagnosed with low sodium limit and cerebral edema in an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central clinic, from where he left on February 11.

Lamatta had to cut sugary drinks from his diet after an elevated risk of diabetes, but they identified in his behaviors the Autism Spectrum Disorder, after he replaced the soft drinks with too much water.

His family had to suspend the water available to him for periods to prevent him from drinking an excessive amount, but this did not prevent him from drinking one night when his relatives were sleeping. two full jugs of water.

The man’s relatives told local media that although Lamatta got up casually to drink more water, as usual, it was not until the afternoon that the convulsions camein the midst of which unusual amounts of liquid came out of his mouth and nose.

According to the doctors who treated the Chilean, when someone drinks an excessive amount of water, it promotes dissolution of sodium in the bloodleading to sodium poisoning.

Experts told the media that he had to undergo anticonvulsant treatment with mechanical respiration and some medications against low blood pressure, as he entered a process of bronchial aspiration after ingesting his own vomit.

For this reason, the doctors had to induce a coma the man until last Saturday, a miraculous time for the doctors who were in charge of his treatment and for the family.

Recommended

