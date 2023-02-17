Strategy focused developer Firaxis has confirmed it’s working on a new entry in its long-running Civilization series, with the announcement arriving alongside the news that XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns designer Jake Solomon is leaving the studio after 23 years.

The announcement comes as Firaxis promotes Heather Hazen, previously its chief operating officer, to the position of studio head. Hazen replaces Steve Martin, who served as Firaxis’ president and studio head for nearly 17 years.

In a statement accompanying the news, Hazen said, “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio’s storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization.” Details on the project are thin, but the developer has confirmed Ed Beach, who lead the design of 2016’s Civilization 6, will serve as creative director on the new game.

It’s been six and a half years since Firaxis’ previous Civilization installation, which is still receiving new DLC.

Firaxis’ flurry of announcements also includes the news that Jake Solomon, creative director and designer on the excellent Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the XCOM franchise, is leaving the studio after more than two decades to “[embark] on a new chapter”.

“I’m a big dreamer, and I fulfilled two lifelong dreams in making XCOM…and Marvel’s Midnight Suns,” Solomon wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “I’m the luckiest kid who ever lived. X-COM was my favorite game growing up; it’s why I’m a game developer. Marvel comics made me a dreamer, and those characters feel like my extended family.

“I’m grateful to Sid first and foremost for teaching me. If I’m ever half as good as him I’ll be twice as good as I am now. I’m grateful to my Firaxis teammates, past and present, for for making dreams into reality. Genuine love and gratitude. We did some real good stuff together. I’m grateful to 2K for always believing in the dreams, and always supporting us with the resources needed to bring them to life. And I’m so thankful to everyone who enjoyed XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. I’ve never taken this job for granted. Thank you for letting me do this job.

“I loved designing tactical turn-based games, but it’s time for other, smarter people to push that space forward. My brain is on fire with a new dream. Time to go chase it.”