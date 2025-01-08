The reviews of bars and restaurants They are usually the perfect setting for truly incredible bar anecdotes. The latest published by Jesús Soriano, the Valencian influencer popularly known as ‘Soy Camarero’, has gone viral on social networks and has generated a heated debate about the cleanliness of the premises.

“What would you do in this situation?” asks the content creator and defender of waiters after reading a diner’s unpleasant criticism of a bar about the service of its employees. “Appalling. A friend vomited and they weren’t able to clean it up.“, he points out, while stating that “a waiter told them that next time he will invite us to a Chinese.” “I find it amazing,” he concludes.

The owner of the restaurant decided to answer him, but his response raised the decibels of the room even more. discussion on social networks. “We are deeply sorry for what happened and we hope that your friend is better now,” he begins cautiously.

«Our team always has a very good vibe with clients and we do not believe that they have made comments with bad intentions, since as I said, they always treat everyone very well. He even left him a whole roll of kitchen paper. since he thought that by vomiting on the table you would clean it up yourselves. What was said, we are sorry for what happened,” he writes in response.









The followers of ‘Soy Camarero’ agree that “everyone cleans up drunkenness” and that “it seems very harsh that the waiter has to clean up a person’s vomit.” «It would even make me ashamed and I would ask for something to clean,” says a follower.