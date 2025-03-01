You may be afraid of the dark or find a wild animal in the forest, but it turns out that Common objects They are at home they can represent a greater danger for your life.

A group of users of Reddit They created a discussion arising from the question “What is something that most people do not realize that it will kill you in seconds?” and revealed unusually dangerous things that could lead to premature death.

For example, one of the most surprising responses is that of the dangers of massage guns. “Yes ok Portable massage guns They are generally safe to use in the muscles, using them on the neck can be dangerous, “said a user.

“The high vibrations produced by massage guns They can damage unprotected areas of the neck And, in rare cases, they can cause damage to soft tissues or symptoms similar to those of a stroke, “the user added.

Medical experts have long advised the owners of massage guns that do not use the device near the spine, the kidneys, the prominent blood vessels and the ribs. In rare cases, massage tools They can cause serious or potentially mortal injuries, including fractures or damage to the joints, blood clots and deterioration of the body’s muscles.

Another danger are The horses. A user explained: “We have lived with them for so long that, unless you spend time with them regularly, you don’t know how incredibly dangerous they are. Luckily they are so stupid, otherwise we would be screwed.”

Another daily danger that many Reddit users mentioned was SUBSlike semi -trailer trucks, which could collide with your own car and cause an accident.

Many also highlighted the risk of showerwhich can cause a brain shock and blood clots. This can cause serious head injuries and even death, especially among older adults.

In the case of domestic and forest fires, smoke inhalation It is the main cause of death, rather than the fire itself, said Reddit users.

According to Vanessa KerrySpecial sent from the World Health Organization for Climate Change and Health and Executive Director of Seed Global Health, inhalation injuries can cause important problems in the lungs.

This is the list, according to Reddit users, of the 18 main daily dangers: