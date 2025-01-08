He Barcelona He lives in an infinite nightmare, in one of the worst moments in his recent history. The defeat against Girona (91-90), bottom team and which to date had never beaten the Blaugranas, is not only the confirmation that the team led by Joan Peñarroya has no heart or soul. The worst thing is that they are on the ropes to attend the imminent Copa del Rey, which will be held in Gran Canaria from February 13 to 16.

The Catalans are now ninth classified, outside of the first eight places that give access to the competition, with seven wins and eight losses. The only positive note about the mess is that they still depend on themselves to avoid historical ridicule, since the Catalans have always attended the event in recent years. 58 years. The last time they did not get a ticket, it was because they were playing in the second division, in 1965.

Therefore, if Barça wins at home at Gran Canaria (January 12) and at home at Bilbao Basket (January 19), at least they will travel to the Canary Islands, although they will do so with an unfavorable matchup, since they would face the leader of the classification, a place that Valencia and Unicaja have been fighting for for weeks, both with 12 wins in 15 games .

However, if you stumble in either of those two appointments, it will depend on the results obtained by the Saragossa and the Manresaseventh and eighth in the table and who face each other on January 11. If the Catalans fall in both challenges, they would automatically be out of the Copa del Rey, at which point, inevitably, heads would begin to roll.









It is Peñarroya that is experiencing the most tense situation. The coach came to the Barça bench last summer after the dismissal of Roger Grimau, who despite being highly criticized, reached this stage of the campaign with better results. As the ‘Ser’ channel assured, if qualification for the tournament is achieved, it will continue, but if the team fails, it will be dismissed immediately.

The former Baskonia player has not been able to take advantage of a stellar squad, which was reinforced in the summer with up to five signings, some of them renowned like that of Kevin Punter or the Chimezie Metu. It is true that the players are guilty, incapable of closing the last two duels of the ACB, where they reached the final minutes with an advantage and were paraded without remedy.

«When things go wrong, doubts arise. We have talked about it many times, but the dynamic does not change. We have played great games but we are not a competitive team (…). I have no words. We don’t know how to play. We have gone wrong again and we have conceded 51 points to the deficit,” said the captain. Alex Abrines after the defeat against Girona.