A few days ago, police officers from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, responded to an emergency call. Through a call to 911, a person reported that a robbery was being committed in a plumbing store and that they even had video of the crime. Upon arrival, the patrol officers found a car waiting, the driver identified himself as an Uber driver and He said he was waiting for a man named José, who turned out to be the assailant..

“It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up at a crime scene,” The Wheat Ridge Police Department published on its official X account, formerly Twitter, where it also shared the video captured by the officers during the arrest. In the audiovisual material, a young man appears with a sweatshirt and a backpack, who is heading to the car.

This is how they stopped the thief who ordered an Uber to flee the crime scene.

He requested an Uber as an escape route from the crime scene



“Our officers arrived on scene quickly and contacted an Uber driver who was waiting in the area. The driver said he was picking up a man named José at Blue Sky Plumbing, and his passenger was walking toward the car,” authorities said. However, when interrogating the man, he said his name was Raúl and said that he was walking on his way to his mother's house.

Officers noticed the man's appearance matched the suspect's description and asked him to identify himself. The man did not have any document that would prove his identity and he began to act visibly nervous, so The police detained him to prevent his escape and searched his backpack..

It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up AT the crime scene. Thursday night, Wheat Ridge Police Officers responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing, after a 911 caller saw a hole in the fence and advised they had security footage of a man stealing tools. pic.twitter.com/DTFuIBRK8u — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 29, 2023

In the suspect's backpack, officers found evidence of the robbery. “Wheat Ridge police officers intercepted the man, who provided a false name, and were able to find a backpack with Milwaukee brand tools worth more than $8,600”.

Although the man continued to deny his involvement in the criminal acts, he was taken to the police department, where Fingerprint scanners confirmed his true identity: it was José, the Uber passenger. The next day he was booked on several charges, including robbery and burglary, according to Fox News.