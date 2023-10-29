“We didn’t realize that we had nothing more and nothing less than a knife in our suitcase,” said Sebatián Mora, who shares content on the Tiktok @noviosesposos channel, about an incident he experienced with his partner at an airport in USA. It turns out that during the customs inspection, They discovered a cutlery knife in his carry-on luggage.

What many travelers may not know is that, in some cases, an eating cutlery knife can be considered a knife, and this can cause important implications when traveling to the United States. Regulations on these types of objects vary depending on the size and design of the knife, and discretion falls to US airport security authorities.

For those traveling to the United States, it is essential to be aware of security regulations and take appropriate precautions to avoid unpleasant surprises at customs control. In general, If an eating cutlery knife has a blade that exceeds 6 inches in length or has a blade that is sharp on both sidesit is likely to be considered a knife.

Airport security authorities have the power to determine whether an object is potentially dangerous or not, so if you have doubts, it is advisable to declare the object or keep it in your checked luggage. Regulations on eating cutlery knives can lead to confiscation of the item and, in some cases, to the arrest of the traveler.

In extreme situations, A traveler carrying one of these knives in their carry-on luggage could even face being denied entry into the country.. Security authorities assess whether a traveler poses a threat to the national security or that of other passengers.

TSA Prohibited Items

To clarify the regulations on this topic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA for its acronym in English) in the United States maintains lists of prohibited and permitted items in carry-on and checked baggage. Eating cutlery knives with blades less than 6 inches long are typically allowed in checked luggage, while those with longer blades may be restricted in carry-on luggage.

Some helpful tips for travelers who wish to carry cutlery knives for eating include keep it in checked luggage, declare it to the airline during check-in and avoid carrying knives with blades that are too long or sharp on both sides. These precautions will help ensure a safe and hassle-free trip.