Mexico, Perez “accuses” the Red Bull strategy

Even the home weekend doesn’t seem to be the right weekend for Sergio Perez. The second driver of Red Bull is called to a great season finale if he intends to confirm the seat for next year too, but fifth place on the starting grid does not represent the ideal premise. This time the gap from Max Verstappen was limited (160 thousandths), but it is surprising that Checo ended up on the third row, not only behind the Ferraris but also behind Daniel Ricciardo. The #11 criticized Red Bull’s strategy, which he said needlessly wasted a set of new soft tires in Q2.

Perez’s words

“Our Q3 wasn’t great, we ended up taking advantage of a set it wasn’t necessary, but, obviously, you only know that later. I think that really hurt us in Q3when we are talking about a tenth and a half or two tenths, which would have completely changed our lives“, this was his comment after qualifying.

“Yes, we have already made some progress in Austin and we are making it here too, I think we are at a good level with the car. However, in qualifying it was very difficult. Every single set of tires I’ve had has performed differently: it’s a difficult track to make the most of. Today will be very difficult, but a long race awaits us. I’ll try to do something special, we’ll see what happens: I will try to win“.

Ricciardo pushes

The fourth place of Daniel Ricciardo, who even precedes him on the starting grid, was a further psychological blow for the Mexican, whose place in Red Bull is jeopardized precisely byHoney Badger.Checo he complimented the Australian, taking the qualifying data with sportsmanship: “Daniel had an amazing ride. But I don’t think he’s the only one who wants my job. Let’s say there are many other drivers who want to sit in that seat, and that’s great. If that’s what they deserve, then I’m happy for them“.