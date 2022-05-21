The child rhyme in the car in front of the nursery school in L’Aquila, inadvertently took off the gear, and then threw himself out of the moving car

The investigations of the team led by the public prosecutor Stefano Gallo continue at a fast pace, to clarify the terrible accident that happened in a nursery school in L’Aquila in the early afternoon of last Wednesday. New elements emerged from the testimony of the 12-year-old boy who, apparently, by mistake caused the accident.

It all happened in a few moments. Around 2:30 pm on May 18, a 38-year-old woman arrived in front of theasylum attended by his two daughters, he parked and got out, leaving his eldest son of 12 in the car.

Seconds later, the same woman saw hers unbridled car which proceeded straight towards the kindergarten courtyard. The woman has tried to stop her with bare handsbut failed to prevent the same car from going straight to crush in children playing in the yard.

The investigators, already in the hours following the accident, which we remember caused the death of little Tommaso, listened to both the owner of the car and the 12-year-old.

During the interview, the boy was unable to give clear explanations, given the strong state of shock where he was. At first it was thought that she had accidentally released the handbrake, but apparently, according to what emerged from the investigations, she was disarmed it was the gear. The same 12-year-old would then launched from the moving car.

However, the investigations will continue and will also focus on safety provisions of the school and on the gate, which, although it slowed down the ride of the car, did not stop it.

It would appear that the railing it were anchored only to the ground and not to the side walls.

In L’Aquila, today Tommaso’s funeral

In the hustle and bustle of investigations, the ache of a family, that of little Tommaso, the only victim of the terrible accident.

An incalculable pain, as her mother Alessia Angeloni confessed, that she had to to get married with the child’s husband and father on July 3rd. Marriage that of course will not be celebrated.

The medical examiner in charge performed theautopsy on the little body of the little one and has officially returned the body to the parents, who will then be able to proceed with the funeral.

The funeral rite will be held this afternoon, Saturday 21 May, at 2.30 pm in the Basilica of Collemaggioin L’Aquila.