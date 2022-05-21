Columns Ville Valo is looking for a new sound, and next year’s gigs will feature half of PMMP’s gig band

The band, made up of Finnish professionals, can be stretched to many if necessary, writes cultural journalist Ilkka Mattila.

When Ville Valonowadays only briefly VVreleased their new single in April, few were surprised by the style of the song.

The light had decided to continue along the line established in Him and connected in a new one Lovelettingthe heaviness of the metal, the drama of goth rock and the catchy melody of pop hits. Samples from the first solo album to be released in January will also serve as evidence.

In an interview with HS However, the light dropped names that served as sources of inspiration that were different from the usual: U2, Slowdive, and My Bloody Valentine.

Himi’s roots are in the metal culture of Helsinki in the early 1990s, and they were heard throughout the band’s career at both gigs and the heavier tracks on the albums. Light has always spoken of Black Sabbath as a great inspiration, even for Black Sabbath, for example Iron Man and Himin Funeral of Hearts are songs with quite different moods and implementations.

Metal fans on the more recognizable side thought Him never had any metal.

Light will be seen for the first and so far only time at a gig in Helsinki, Finland on January 14 at Tavastia. It kicks off a long world tour.

Last week, Valo announced its upcoming tour line-up. He revealed earlier that the band is made up of Finnish musicians, but the final selections are still a surprise.

There are skilled metal players in Finland in the darkest of clouds, but the players of the VV tour band are well-deserved professionals in the gig bands, studio sessions and TV music programs of Finland’s most popular pop stars.

Guitarist Mikko Virta and bassist Juho Vehmanen played in the PMMP for most of the band ‘s career and later also Vesalan in the band, drummer Risto Rikala has been for years Jenni Vartiainen in the band and another guitarist Sampo Sundström Sannin in the band.

In addition, Rikala and Sundström have called Only life program and Idolsin configurations.

Is not yet there is no doubt that these musicians would not be able to play metal as well. It will be interesting to hear what else they can bring to the new songs of Light and the old hits of Him.

There may be other benefits to hiring experienced professionals who are accustomed to a busy pace. They are used to making room for the star of the evening and keeping themselves in play from evening to night and month to month.

