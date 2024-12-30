He steals his mother’s body in Avilés to see “if she is dead”, promises the judge that “he will not do it again” and is released

An Avilés court has released RDA, 60, after showing his regret for having stolen the body of his mother, who died on Christmas Eve, and taking it to his home in his private car to “check if she had really died.” . The man has promised to “not do it again” and no precautionary measures have been imposed on him, although he will be investigated for the crime of grave violation.

Today, Monday, the man has justified his surprising action by saying that “he is the only one who has been with her all her life and he had to know everything.”

His mother, a nonagenarian woman, had been buried in the parish cemetery of San Cristóbal de Entreviñas, in Avilés, but her son could not fully assimilate it. For this reason, he did not hesitate twice and around four in the afternoon on December 28, he went to the cemetery, removed the tombstone located on the third floor of the batteries of niches, lowered the coffin, took the body and placed it in the trunk of your car.

Next, he went to his home, in the La Folleca neighborhood, located three kilometers away, and when he arrived home he placed him in a chair.

After leaving the body at his home, he returned to the cemetery where he greeted the people who were there at that time and put the tombstone back in its place, placed fresh flowers and threw others.

A “moved” grave and everything “threw and broken”

An hour later, a very upset parishioner looked for the parish priest Francisco Javier Panizo, who was preparing to celebrate a mass, and told him that “they had moved a grave, that everything was thrown away and broken” and also that a “recently buried” person was missing.

The parish priest has acknowledged before the media that the son had to exert “enormous” force because he extracted the coffin from a third level of niches, broke the structure of the vault, which is made of brick, took out the coffin, lowered it and He dragged him through the cemetery until he reached his private car.

A night in the dungeons

After being arrested, RAD spent the night in the cells of the National Police Station in Avilés. Yesterday, Sunday, the titular magistrate of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 7 of Avilés, acting as guard, ordered the identification, review and photo of the body, which had been transferred to the La Carriona facilities by the Scientific Police, as confirmed a spokesperson for the Superior Court of Justice of Asturias (TSJA) told elDiario.es Asturias.

Simultaneously, RDA was transferred to the Psychiatry department of the San Agustín Hospital, in Avilés, to be evaluated.

The doctors who treated him considered that “his admission was not necessary,” so he was once again placed at the disposal of the National Police as a detainee.

A few hours later, the magistrate agreed to his release and the opening of proceedings for his alleged responsibility in a crime of grave violation.

He claimed that he was “very affected”

The man declared that “he had done it to verify that he had really died because his death had been sudden and he was very affected by the event and he promised before the judge that he would not commit anything again at the grave.”

No restrictive measures were imposed on him and, therefore, he can continue visiting the grave. However, according to the same sources, in the event that “any other action is taken against the tomb, other measures would be adopted.”

Once the man showed his regret, he left the courthouse without precautionary measures and the mother had to be buried again, for the second time, in five days.