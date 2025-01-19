Today, Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Saint Arsenius of Corfufollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Saint Arsenius of Corfu, who was a bishop on the Greek island, lived a life dedicated to contemplation until his death. He was ordained a priest in Constantinople during the 9th century and, in 993, he was appointed archbishop of Corfu. His death occurred in Corinth in the year 950, after having made a trip to Constantinople.

the Catholic Church celebrates the name day of Abaco, Basiano, Canuto, Germanicus, Launomaro, Marius and Martha and their children (Audifax and Abaco), Pia, Pontiano, Remigius of Rouen

What meaning does it have in our days to commemorate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has set a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can celebrate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.









The names of whom today, Sunday, January 19, 2025, we commemorate their saint, are obtained from the Roman Martyrology. This manual brings together and adds new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman Martyrology and thus the list is completed.

Today’s name day January 19

