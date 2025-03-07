The Christian santoral celebrates today, Friday, March 7, 2025 El Santo de Holy Perpetual and Happinessamong others.

Santa Perpetua and Santa Happiness, two women from Carthage, were martyred by their Christian faith. Perpetual, young mother, and happiness, pregnant at the time of her arrest, were imprisoned for refusing to renounce Christianity and worship the pagan gods. Despite the pressures, they remained firm in their faith. They were exposed to beasts in the circus and, finally, beheaded.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today Friday, March 7, 2025 is Holy Perpetual and Happiness and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today the people who are called Ardón Esmaragdo, Eubulio, Gaudioso de Brescia, San Juan Bautista Nam Chong-Sam, St. Paul the Simple, San Pablo de Prusa, Santa Perpetua, Santa Teresa Margarita Redi, San Volker de Segeberg ..

Right right here you can consult the complete list of the Santoral That we can celebrate today Friday, March 7, 2025 in reference to the Christian tradition that has to do with Spain.









The saints that are held today are collected in the Roman martyrology And that is where they are officially extracted. It is a catalog that the Vatican is updating to include the canonizations that take place every year.

Why do we commemorate the Saint Day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic religion and commemorates the life of a relevant person within the Christian faith that he dedicated/delivered his life to bring the Christian faith to the people who needed it.

What saints are held today March 7?

