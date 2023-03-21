Mexico.- A few days ago, the host of the program ‘windowing‘, Pati Chapoy, caused a furor on social networks after appearing in a Photography accompanied by Maxine Woodside.

What happened is not that both presenters could live together, but that they claimed that neither of them had a good relationship with the other.

The meeting between the famous journalist and ‘the Queen of Radio’, occurred due to the interviews that paulina rubio he conceded to the media after the release of his latest single, ‘It’s not my fault’.

It was then that Chapoy and Maxine Woodside seemed to share a pleasant moment together that ended in a couple of photos that both published on their respective social networks, where they wrote in the snapshot that they feel appreciation one for the other.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet my dear Maxine Woodside,” wrote the TV Azteca presenter while Maxine texted on the Instagram platform: “A pleasure to see you again, my beloved Pati Chapoy,” along with a heart emoji.

But the matter did not end there, since during a Ventaneando broadcast, Pati Chapoy confessed that she would meet with Maxine again for an interview, which caused them to be criticized once again, because it was speculated that they got along very badly.

In fact, Alex Kaffie admitted that he really there was a feud between Maxine Woodside and Pati Chapoysince he worked for two decades with the radio host.

It’s important to note that about 4 years ago, Kaffie tearfully confessed that he was upset with Maxine Woodside for not allowing him to say goodbye to the show’All for women’.

Therefore, the communicator revealed that: “his photo with Patricia Chapoy Acevedo it’s hypocrisy at its finest”, according to the years he lived with Woodside.

In addition, Alex Kaffie added that Maxine Woodside used to speak very badly of Pati Chapoy: “Well, in front of me, not once but many times! Maximina Rosa Woodside Sotomayor He spoke pests, baseness and obscene things of the owner of Ventaneando and her sister Lilian Chapoy”.