Giuseppe Hornaex-participant of “La voz Perú” and now vocalist of the Yaipen Brothers, made several headlines over the weekend after spoiling the public’s expectation of who would be the winner of the singing contest. The singer, who had belonged to the Eva Ayllón team seasons ago, pointed out the following in statements to a local media outlet: “A cumbia singer from a well-known group and the chorus girl of an ex-juror who, apparently, would be Daniela Darcourt’s.”

Likewise, the artist criticized who had been his teacher, Eva Ayllon, because he considers that he would not have made the correct decisions in relation to the members of his team.

The former member of “La voz Perú” attacked the singing contest. Photo: Composition/LR/Broadcast

What did Giuseppe Horna say about Eva Ayllón and her performance as a coach in “La voz Perú”?

Giuseppe Horna spoke with El Popular and could not help but show his annoyance about what happened in the final of “The voice Peru”. The singer advocated for Álvaro Zúñiga from Eva Ayllón’s team and described him as the best voice in the program, so his elimination fell on him like a bucket of cold water.

“The elimination of him (Álvaro Zúñiga) totally surprised me. That is, supposedly the teacher Eva talks about techniques, the teacher always talks about how she doesn’t like singers to reach high tones, however, the singer who went through Mr. Álvaro Zúñiga has not nuanced, the whole song has been shouted (…) No I understand why his coach, his teacher, took him out… I see injustices”.

Giuseppe Horna returned to Los Hermanos Yaipén

Giuseppe Horna was excited to return to the Los Hermanos Yaipén orchestra. “It’s my musical house, it’s thanks to them and to the songs I recorded, like the ‘Juan Gabriel Mix’, that the doors of the orchestra are kept open for me, and thank God that it happened at a key moment in my career.”

The singer and composer Giuseppe Horna worked in different groups such as Grupo 5, Los Hermanos Yaipén, Bareto, Los 5 de Oro, Combo Camagüey, among others. Photo: Giuseppe Horna/Instagram.

Who won the final of “La voz Perú” 2023?

The recent edition of “The voice Peru” came to an end and therefore announced the winner of his 2023 season. This time the one who defeated all his opponents was Luis Manuel Valdiviezo from Mauricio Mesones’ team. The singer of Group 5 was considered the best in the singing contest.

Eva Ayllón says goodbye to “La voz Perú”

The Creole singer Eva Ayllón was moved during the final of “La voz Perú” and after being a coach for several years, the artist confirmed that she would no longer continue in the program. “I am very grateful and with a heart full of sadness because this is my last season. I thank God and I hope I have fulfilled all the people with whom we work here. I thank you all for having believed in me. Thank you very much, until point. I love you,” he said.

Giuseppe Horna formed his orchestra when he left Los Hermanos Yaipén

Some time ago, Giuseppe Horna it came out of The Yaipen Brothers and he formed his own orchestra, with which he traveled to different departments of Peru doing concerts. And although he was very happy, his health worsened which affected his performance on stage. “I dared to form my own orchestra and to dream of what I always wanted since I was little. There came a time when I had a lot of work and I got sick,” he said.

Eva Ayllón sang in the final of “La voz Perú”

The now ex-trainer of “La voz Perú”, Eva Ayllon, sang onstage with his team representative Lucy Young at the show’s finale. Both performed “El chico chévere” and received applause from the viewing public.