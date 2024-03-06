If there were no dads, there would be no psychiatrists. Florestan.

Many years ago, when ventriloquists continued to embarrass us, there was one, Edmundo Miller, whose dummy, Don Roque, claimed that he could beat anyone up.

And so it has turned out to be President López Obrador: He too share it with anyone that is not with him.

In that sense, it includes whoever you want and whenever it suits you: critical journalistswhom he disqualifies out of habit and from the impunity of his position, President of the Republic, behind a national shield, backed by the flag of Mexico, the one that he denies to citizens in the Zócalo, and from the palace that he has made his, the now presidential palace.

And in that compulsive exercise it includes the opposition, conservatives, neoliberals, intellectuals, candidates, Power of attorneyespecially the Supreme Court, autonomous organizations, particularly electoral ones, INE and Court, Catholic ChurchJesuits and whatever is offered, and has taken it beyond the borders: the president bidenhis government, that of Spain and the king Philip VIto the premier Trudeauto the presidents of Peru and Argentina, to the European Community and his Parliament, to the OECDthe WHO.

For them, the same metric of his regime applies with its exceptions: The dictators of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and Putin's satrap.

But in Mexico The one he has not been able to deal with is Ricardo Salinas Pliego.a member of his exclusive business advisory council and from whom he has publicly demanded payment of 24 billion pesos for a tax debt.

And since a central axis of his speech is to prohibit tax forgiveness for businessmen, as he accuses the corrupt governments of the past, yesterday he confessed that yes, he did too. That Salinas Pliego asked him to see him, he received it and offered to condone, forgive him, eight billion pesos, which he rejected.

It may be, as López Obrador says, that he has respect and friendship for him.

But he is also afraid of him.

And he already recognized it.

RETAILS

1. STRONG.- The Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, announced the arrest and the beginning of an investigation of the director of the GN Training Center for the death of seven cadets in the waters of Ensenada. What is being investigated is whether it was in practice or hazing;

2. COMPLAINT.- The opposition will denounce the management of the regime's media for violating electoral equity, as they are biased in favor of its candidate. That support does not give Claudia Sheinbaum anything, but it can take away from her. And all because Jenaro Villamil wants to look good with her and with him, of course; and

3. WATER.- Martí Batres and Clara Brugada say that the water crisis is an invention of the opposition and conservatives. Yesterday COANGUA reported that the three Cutzmala dams have dropped to 37.7 percent, 295 million cubic meters less.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

