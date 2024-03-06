Game Pass is becoming increasingly successful, the physical video game market is in sharp decline… these signals, according to Financial Times analysts, have a particular meaning for the future of Microsoft.

As reported in a survey published by the aforementioned site, experts agree that the fate of Microsoft and, above all, Xbox is now mapped out: the future is without consoles or rather, without the need for consoles.

According to analysts this would be advantage from several points of view for the entire market: Xbox would continue to hold a monopoly as regards cloud gaming, while Nintendo and Sony would have more “oxygen” as regards the hardware sector.

In short: the future of the gaming market seems to be more than ever in the hands of Microsoft which, holding a prominent position towards its competitors regarding the exploitation of its subscriptions, it could finally decide to turn this to its advantage by becoming “single sovereign” of the streaming world.

However, all the hypothetical scenarios presented by analysts do not seem destined to come true in the short term: the launch of the next generation Xbox in 2026 but, following this new life cycle, this new possibility will be able to be discussed.



