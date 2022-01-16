The new life of the little dog Travolta, found on the street dying. He was rescued by an Uber driver and is recovering today

The history of the dog Travolta comes from Kentucky and has moved thousands of people around the world. An Uber driver found the poor puppy. He was driving his vehicle during working hours when he saw him in the middle of the road, apparently dead.

Torn by that sad scene, the man pulled over and got out to move his little body. But as soon as he got close, he realized that he was still breathing. He was weak and was just waiting for death to come and take him.

When he realized that his condition was extremely serious, his heart shattered into a thousand pieces. He was weak, thin, had infected wounds on most of his body and was invaded by parasites. He knew he would be dead shortly if he didn’t take him right away veterinarian. So that big-hearted Uber driver took him in his arms and drove him to the nearest vet clinic.

He quickly joined the Kentucky Humane Society. The volunteers were also shocked by poor Travolta’s condition and immediately offered to take care of it.

The puppy was rehydrated through intravenous fluids and subjected to all treatments and the care he needed. Later, the boys also took care of giving him a medical bath and shaving his ruined hair.

Every day they prayed for him to get through the night. Fortunately, Travolta was a true warrior and he wasn’t about to stop fighting at all. Within a week he recovered, but he was still too weak to be able to stand on his own paws. Despite excruciating pain, however, he had returned to wagging his tail.

Credit: Kentucky Humane Society

In his latest update regarding the health condition, the shelter volunteers explained that he has started showing gods improvements and that he went back to eat alone. He still has a long period of rehabilitation ahead of him.