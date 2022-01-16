The beautiful reunion of Tiny and her human family: the puppy had been missing for 3 long months

Tiny is a chihuahua of about 4 kilos, which a few days ago she managed to hug again his human family. Unfortunately it was missing for 3 long months and her human friends had posted desperate appeals on social media, hoping to find her again.

A beautiful story, which fortunately had the happy ending that everyone was hoping for. However, there are still many doubts about what happened.

Sophia Burgess has adopted the puppy by now 10 years ago. He had a few months to live and was happy to to donate to his children a four-legged friend.

Tiny was the perfect dog for the children. Was sweet and loving with everyone, but above all he had established such a special bond with them and did everything he could for protect them.

The whole family was happy to have her. She was a unique little dog, who went out of her way for make them feel loved. Her human friends also wanted to give her one a small part of what she gave to them every day.

The mysterious disappearance of little Tiny and her discovery

But one morning, something really terrible happened. Sophia while engaged in the housework, left the little girl in garden of his home. He always did and nothing strange had ever happened.

On that occasion, however, when the woman went out a check, made the terrible discovery. Little Tiny was disappearance and no one in the neighborhood had hers news. Unfortunately it was a trauma for the whole family.

Since that day many have published many appeals on social media, but no one had any information. Until 3 months later, when by now everyone had lost hope, Sophia received a call by a police officer.

The man had found the puppy wandering around the city of Clearwater Beach, about 67 miles from his home. After taking her to the vet, he found out she had a microchip. The woman and her husband quickly went to take it back and today they are back together. However, the two gentlemen can’t believe Tiny did it all that road alone.