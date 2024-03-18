Through her TikTok account, Tiana Wiltshire published a video that soon went viral. There, she narrated that a man who was with a group of friends celebrating his bachelor party in Las Vegas, when Apparently he was unfaithful to his fiancee.
The technique that the woman found to betray the man who had been unfaithful in Las Vegas
Tiana Wiltshire devised a curious way to betray the manwhich consisted of asking for their Instagram profile so that we could locate the girlfriend's account and let her know what had happened. The lifestyle influencer added that the man agreed and even flirted with her when he asked for her information.
The video generated mixed comments, on the one hand, some of her followers supported the woman's action. However, there were also people who did not approve of the video or his decision to tell the affected person about what happened.
The whole situation has sparked controversy among his followers, because Some argue that it is common for infidelities to occur at bachelor parties in Las Vegas. Given this, the woman shared a third video in which she comments that most men have let her know that this is what these types of parties consist of and that many are even subjected to pressure from their peers to act like this.
