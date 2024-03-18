Irish pop star Chris de Burgh co-wrote the musical “Robin Hood,” whose story has a lot to do with his ancestors. The stage play can now be seen in the Alte Oper Frankfurt.

“Freedom for Nottingham!”: This is what Robin Hood and his followers like to draw their bows for. Image: Christian Tech

Mister de Burgh, there are numerous film adaptations of the Robin Hood saga with stars like Errol Flynn, Kevin Costner, Sean Connery and Russell Crowe. Do you have a favorite?

I've seen them all. And probably the first film was the best. I watched them all after the people in Fulda asked me if I wanted to take part in a Robin Hood musical project. They knew that I was very interested in European history and they also knew that I grew up in an old castle. One of my ancestors, Hubert de Burgh, was Chief Justiciar and therefore the highest-ranking minister under King John, i.e. in the time in which Robin Hood is said to have lived. The project therefore really appealed to me. However, I can tell you that writing songs for a musical, i.e. for a stage play, is a lot more challenging than I'm used to. So I researched and looked at not only the many film adaptations, but also all sorts of musicals. And I noticed something important: the crucial moment is when the audience leaves the theater.