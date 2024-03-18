“Freedom for Nottingham!”: This is what Robin Hood and his followers like to draw their bows for.
Image: Christian Tech
Irish pop star Chris de Burgh co-wrote the musical “Robin Hood,” whose story has a lot to do with his ancestors. The stage play can now be seen in the Alte Oper Frankfurt.
Mister de Burgh, there are numerous film adaptations of the Robin Hood saga with stars like Errol Flynn, Kevin Costner, Sean Connery and Russell Crowe. Do you have a favorite?
I've seen them all. And probably the first film was the best. I watched them all after the people in Fulda asked me if I wanted to take part in a Robin Hood musical project. They knew that I was very interested in European history and they also knew that I grew up in an old castle. One of my ancestors, Hubert de Burgh, was Chief Justiciar and therefore the highest-ranking minister under King John, i.e. in the time in which Robin Hood is said to have lived. The project therefore really appealed to me. However, I can tell you that writing songs for a musical, i.e. for a stage play, is a lot more challenging than I'm used to. So I researched and looked at not only the many film adaptations, but also all sorts of musicals. And I noticed something important: the crucial moment is when the audience leaves the theater.
