As revenge, local media have described a security video in which you can see how a woman rams a man who was talking on a sidewalk with another person with a car. The events occurred in the city of Campo Grande, in Brazil.

It can be seen in the video, recorded on January 25, how two men are chatting in front of an establishment at night, when suddenly a black car appears.

Said vehicle immediately turns rapidly in the direction of one of the subjects and hits him against a wall, leaving him heavily injured. However, the man could still move.

Immediately afterwards, the car goes back a few meters to gain momentum and, again, it accelerates to ram the man, this time with much more force, causing much more serious injuries.

Later in the video, it was recorded when two women get out of the vehicle. One of them approaches the man, who was apparently unconscious on the ground. However, she gets in the vehicle and drives off. The other woman stayed at the scene.

The man was taken to a health center in the area, where he arrived seriously injured. Despite the efforts of the doctors, he ended up losing his life.

#Brazil The group #AnonymousMexico presented a video of a woman who, annoyed by the beatings and abuse that her stepfather constantly gave her mother, ran over him with her car. Strong images, discretion is advised. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/CYTfBzxznU – The Morning of Reynosa (@elmananareynosa) January 25, 2023

Investigations by the Brazilian authorities ensured that the incident occurred due to an apparent situation of domestic violence, more specifically, because the man had the habit of hitting his partner and who was the mother of the woman who ran over himaccording to ‘SBT News’ from Brazil.

Likewise, the Police revealed that the man already had a criminal record for theft, threat, domestic violence, disturbance of peace, restriction of freedom and intentional bodily harm. The whereabouts of the suspect are unknown.

